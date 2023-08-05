Foreign currency worth Rs. 1.5 crore seized at Pune airport

Customs authorities at Pune Airport have intercepted two passengers arriving from international flights on July 25 and 31, confiscating foreign currency totalling Rs. 1.5 Crore. The move followed the discovery of passengers exceeding permissible currency limits.

According to the reports, In the first instance, a traveller on an SG-51 flight from Dubai was halted on July 25, with Rs. 9,22,000 (AED 42,610) in United Arab Emirates dirham (AED) seized. On July 31, three passengers heading to Dubai via SG-51 flight were stopped, and AED 6,51,805 (tariff value Rs. 1,41,11,578) was confiscated. Due to the excessive currency amounts, the funds were seized, with ongoing investigations.