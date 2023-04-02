Foreign media is creating a false narrative in the world that we are following the views of the government says, ANI Editor Smita Prakash

Has the Indian media been completely polarised?' Giving her opinion on the subject, Smita Prakash, Editor (News) of ANI i.e. Asian News International at Lokmat Media Conclave said that polarization is a good thing. Because today everyone has mobile, social media, there is no need for us or any channel to tell anyone about anyone. He can tell what the Prime Minister said today.

Smita said that today Rahul Gandhi alleges that the media is not covering me, the media has become biased. Referring to foreign media, Smita said that foreign media is creating a narrative in the world that Indian media is not doing its job. We are not covering the news rather we are following the views of the government. Three days ago, Time magazine had written a story in which it was said- 'Indian turned a manhunt into mass repression'. The media is failing to tell the right story. The main part of the story was that there were human rights violations during Amritpal's arrest, as there was a crackdown on the internet and messages.