"Foreign press does not get to decide Indian's direction": Anurag Thakur issues strict warning to foreign media

Hitting out on "selective" foreign reportage of Indian events, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, said on Sunday foreign entities are unable to "digest" India's meteoric rise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the reason why foreign media is increasingly interfering in India's internal affairs and reporting events with an "agenda and propaganda".

India is progressing at a meteoric speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. With global approval ratings of 76%, PM Modi is now the world's most popular leader. Certain foreign entities cannot digest India's progress. Certain international media are perpetuating their agenda and propaganda to defame India. But the foreign press does not get to decide Indian's direction or state. Today, India has no knowledge gap, digital divide, or technology divide. India has everything that any developed nation in the world has. And the biggest thing India has is a government with a nationalistic ideology, one that brings all society together, and which can transform India into a Vishwa Guru," Thakur said, while speaking at the Lokmat media conclave in Nagpur.