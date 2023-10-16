Forest department rescues 59 turtles from artificial pond at temple in Thane

A total of fifty-nine turtles were successfully rescued from an artificial pond located at a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district. This operation was carried out in collaboration between the Thane forest department and the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) on Saturday, as confirmed by a forest department official.

Out of the 59 turtles, 22 were native species such as Indian flap-shell, black pond and Indian tent turtles, which are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the remaining 37 were red-eared sliders, an exotic species, Pawan Sharma of RAWW said.

The turtles were examined by veterinarians at RAWW. The native species will be released into the wild, said Ashok Kateskar, round officer, Thane forest department.

People buy exotic turtles from the market when they are small and easy to maintain. But when they grow old and big, they become difficult to look after and people abandon them in natural or artificial waterbodies, which is unethical and illegal, Sharma said.