Forest officials stops commuters to let tigers cross road in Maha's Tadoba National Park

A video has surfaced on the internet showing video of Maharashtra forest department’s crowd management as tigers crossed the road in Tadoba National Park.

The clip shared by Twitter user Milind Pariwakam shows a large number of people and vehicles halted by officials to let the wildlife cross the road. An adult tiger is seen crossing the road followed by a cub as people wait at both ends of the road. In another video shared in the comments section, a man is heard urging others to remain silent to let the big cats pass peacefully.

Everyday, tigers and other wildlife are endangered while crossing roads around Tadoba. When will NGT orders be implemented fully by @MahaForest @mahapwdofficial. On the +ve side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by @MahaForest staff like last year?” tweeted Pariwakam.