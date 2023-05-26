Former BMC corporator from Uddhav faction joins Shinde camp

In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Chandravati More, a former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator from Powai area, and Shakha Pramukh Manish Nayar switched over to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday night.

More is the first corporator to join the Shinde-led Sena after the Supreme Court verdict on the disqualification of 16 MLAs paved way for the survival of Sena-BJP government in the state. So far, around half a dozen of Shiv Sena UBT corporators have joined Shinde-led Sena. After the SC verdict, the Shinde Sena had claimed that more legislators, corporators and other leaders from the UBT Sena would join them. A party functionary said that many more would switch sides as the party is focusing on expanding its base in Mumbai