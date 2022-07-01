Former CM Uddhav Thackeray slams rebels in press conference

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray is addressing the media for the first time after stepping down, during the press conference he said "How can they [rebels] go into an alliance with those who have not kept their word for over two years and backstabbed us."

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."

