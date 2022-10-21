Former corporator from Uddhav’s Sena booked for illegally distributing BMC sewing machines

Balkrishna Brid, a former corporator from the Shuv Sena (Uddhav B Thackeray), has been booked for allegedly distributing 47 sewing machines owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation despite having no power to do so.The term of the 227 corporators elected in 2017, including Brid, ended on March 7. The BMC is now being run by administrators.

A FIR was registered Thursday by the Dahisar police under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and cheating, soon after assistant engineer Sushil Ingole from the R North ward lodged a complaint. The BMC learnt that Brid distributed some sewing machines on September 15 through its social welfare centre in Ketkipada, Dahisar (east). An inspection followed the next day and it was found that Brid had distributed 47 machines while 57 remained with the BMC, according to the complaint.