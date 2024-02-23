Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi, has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. P D Hinduja Hospital chief operating officer Joy Chakravarty confirmed the news.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, his son Unmesh said, “He had been admitted to the ICU and was under observation. He had cardiac trouble on Wednesday. He had prolonged age-related health issues. We will be performing last rites at Shivaji Park crematorium and before this, the mortal remains will be brought to our house in Matunga.”

Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state.He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power. He is one of the prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena, and also one of the Indians to be elected to all of the four legislatures.