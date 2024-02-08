Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Resigns From Congress Following Milind Deora
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2024 11:05 AM2024-02-08T11:05:37+5:302024-02-08T11:05:57+5:30
Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress party on Thursday, marking a significant departure after a 48-year journey within the party.
I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express…— Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) February 8, 2024
Taking to X he said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey."
Following Milind Deora, Siddique becomes the second prominent Congress leader to exit the party. Siddique, a former MLA from Bandra East, Mumbai, is speculated to be considering joining the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.