Former MLA Shishir Shinde joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Former MLA Shishir Shinde on Monday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his supporters from northeast Mumbai.

Shishir Shinde, who was earlier with the undivided Shiv Sena and with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Nirman Sena (MNS), quit the Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray last month, citing that he has been waiting for work in the organisation for two years.

A firebrand Shiv Sena worker, Shinde shot to fame when he, along with some other party activists, dug up the pitch of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in 1991 to prevent an India-Pakistan match from taking place.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said he was an active grassroot cadre and wanted to work with Eknath Shinde who was working for the development of the state.