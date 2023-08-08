Former MSEC commissioner remanded in police custody till August 12

The Hadapsar police arrested Shailaja Ramchandra Darade on Monday evening. She is the former commissioner of the Maharashtra State Examination Council and is accused of duping 44 people of crores of rupees under the pretence of securing them jobs in the education department. Darade was produced in court today and has been remanded in police custody until August 12.

In 2019, Shailaja Darade accepted money from 44 people on the pretext of securing jobs. She promised to assist with Talathi and RTO exams, collecting around Rs 4.85 crore from citizens. Some related audio has been seized. The public prosecutor sought seven days of police custody to verify the audio's authenticity.

A case was registered against Shailaja Darade and her brother Dadasaheb Darade at Hadapsar police station in February. Popat Suryavanshi filed a complaint in this regard.