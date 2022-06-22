Former NCP leader and Shiv Sena MLA states the reason for revolt of Eknath with other MLAs

"If there is a fire in the house, it has to be extinguished first. Can come together later. I came to the hotel to talk to Aditya Thackeray. All of you alone have done what I could not do. Ajay Chaudhary came there, Sunil Shinde came, my car left, and I was kept under surveillance. I called him and told him that I would never tolerate this," warned Shiv Sena MLA from Sawantwadi and former Minister of State Deepak Kesarkar.

The MLAs who left today were saying whether the NCP or the Congress was second in their constituency. They were being empowered. What does this mean? Uddhav Thackeray was not available to us. As a result, these MLAs presented their arguments to Eknath Shinde. As a result, all these MLAs approached Shinde. I explained the role behind it to Uddhav Thackeray yesterday. This is not a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. We have to go with BJP, said Deepak Kesarkar.

I'm not afraid of anyone. I can also go to Shinde. Who will stop me, I will call the Commissioner of Police. There is law and order. We wanted to be respected, people were sent to my house today, Kesarkar has accused the behavior of the youth wing.

Aditya Thackeray was defamed. A leader was installed in the BJP. Therefore, Uddhav Thackeray came to understand that the BJP is being defamed by the family. The Prime Minister and Thackeray have a good love affair. However, he further added that the rift between the BJP and Thackeray was widening due to the family's notoriety.

Uddhav Thackeray is our leader, we will not demand his resignation. He should accept Shinde's role, and go with BJP instead of going with NCP, and Congress, he knows this role, but in the end, the decision is in Thackeray's hands. This is what I have been telling them for the last two years, said Kesarkar.