Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2022 04:48 PM 2022-09-04T16:48:15+5:30 2022-09-04T16:48:51+5:30
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident at Charoti in Palghar on Sunday when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.
The accident took place on a bridge on the Surya river. Two other persons injured in the mishaare hospitalised. The car banged the divider according to Palghar SP.