Four arrested for abetment in electrician suicide case

Viraj Deshpande (Lokmat News Network Nagpur)

Kalamna police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and extortion against four persons, including the former girlfriend of Manish Yadav (40) who committed suicide by jumping into the Kanhan river on Sunday. Yadav had taken the drastic step allegedly because of the harassment of his former girlfriend and her family members. He had also recorded a video narrating his ordeal and posted it on Facebook Live.

Police have also arrested all the accused in the case. The arrested accused are identified as Kajal alias Shrivastav (19), her father Shivnaresh(40), his wife Gudiya (38) and one Ramesh Sonar (43).

Manish had a relationship with Kajal around two years back. Following this, Kajal and her family members had been demanding `5 lakh from him or keeping her in his house. Manish, who was already married, was frustrated due to his harassment and took the drastic step.

