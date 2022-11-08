Four dead after dumper full of sand overturns on auto-rickshaw in Maha's Raigarh

Four persons including three students were killed in a road accident after a dumper full of sand overturned on an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in Maharashtra's Raigarh, according to the police on late Monday night.

Three students who were returning after taking their exam died along with the driver on the spot.

On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot, recovered the bodies buried in the rubble and sent them to the hospital for post-mortem.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, Minister Uday Samant said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

