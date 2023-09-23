Four held for vehicle thefts in Bhiwandi, 18 autorickshaws seized

In Maharashtra's Thane district, four individuals have been apprehended in connection with vehicle thefts, and a total of 18 stolen autorickshaws were successfully recovered from them.

The police were probing recent thefts of autorickshaws in the limits of the Thane police commissionerate and zeroed in on the accused, senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad of the Crime Unit II Bhiwandi said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the four accused who had arrived at Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi with the intention of selling the stolen vehicles on Friday. The arrested individuals come from various places, including Mumbra, Mumbai, and Dhule. In total, the police were able to recover 18 stolen autorickshaws from these suspects, as reported by the official.

The accused would allegedly steal the vehicles, change their number plates and later sell them in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Malegaon, he said. The accused were involved in 12 thefts reported in Oshiwara, Juhu, Bhangurnagar, Andheri, Aarey, Mumbra, and Bhiwandi town and Nizampura police stations, the official said.