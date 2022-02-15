Four killed in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
By ANI | Published: February 15, 2022 11:15 AM2022-02-15T11:15:49+5:302022-02-15T11:25:08+5:30
At least four people were killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad on Tuesday morning.
At least four people were killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad on Tuesday morning.
A total of seven people have been injured in the accident out of which four people have been severely injured and three have suffered minor injuries.
"Four people killed after a speeding truck lost control and collided with several vehicles stuck in slow traffic along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khopoli, Raigad, at 6:30 am today. 7 people were injured, of which 4 people were shifted to a hospital," Expressway Police said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app