Four killed in tragic collision between tempo and Scorpio in Beed district

Disturbing news has surfaced from Beed district regarding a severe accident. A collision between a tempo and a Scorpio has resulted in a significant impact. The force of the impact was so strong that it led to a fatality at the scene.

A tragic incident occurred at Jatnandur Phata in the Patoda taluka of Beed district. A high-speed tempo collided forcefully with a Scorpio car. Four occupants of the Scorpio lost their lives on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries. The injured individuals were immediately transported to the district hospital for urgent medical attention.

This accident occurred near Jatnandur Phata in the evening in the Patoda taluka of Beed district. According to initial information, a tempo (MH-21 BH-3820) traveling from Beed to the city collided forcefully with a Scorpio car (MH-12 FK-9010) heading from the city to Beed. The tragic incident resulted in the immediate death of the occupants of the Scorpio car, while two others were injured.

The impact of the collision claimed the lives of four occupants in the Scorpio, while two others sustained injuries. The deceased individuals comprised of two women and two men, and the injured victims were promptly transported to Beed District Hospital for urgent medical attention. The local residents, including the Amalner police, swiftly arrived at the scene, where both vehicles remained immobilized on the road, causing significant traffic congestion. With the assistance of the citizens, the police successfully cleared the vehicles and restored the flow of traffic.