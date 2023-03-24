Four killed, seven injured in truck-tempo collision on Ahmednagar-Pune highway in Maharashtra

Four people were killed and seven others were injured when a truck collided with their tempo on a highway in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident, in which the truck driver also suffered injuries, took place near Kamargaon on the Ahmednagar-Pune highway in western Maharashtra.

According to the police, approximately 15 people were driving back to their hometown in Shirur tehsil of Pune district after visiting some religious sites in Ahmednagar district.

"A truck coming from Pune suddenly veered off from its path, jumped the divider and collided with their vehicle. Three people died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries in hospital," said an officer from the Ahmednagar police.

He also stated that seven other passengers in the ill-fated vehicle had been injured and were being treated at a hospital.

A case has been filed against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, according to the police officer.

(With PTI inputs)