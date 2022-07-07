Four thousand hens die due to heavy rain in poultry farm

Deorwada (RV): As many as 4,000 hens of Asalkar's poultry farm in Khubgaon Moja near the railway crossing on the Arvi-Pulgaon route died due to heavy rains. Gajanan Asolkar and Hemant Asolkar have a poultry farm in the same field and in this poultry farm there were about five thousand hens, But overnight rains on Monday killed as many as 4,000 chickens on a poultry farm.



As soon as the information was received, the revenue department officials reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. The affected farmers are expecting government help. The same demand has been made by the victims.