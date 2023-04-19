Four underage individuals escape from Pune's juvenile home

In a recent development, news has emerged that four underage individuals have escaped from the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra in Yerwada, which is a facility that serves as both an observatory and remand home for children.

Four individuals, namely Imran Sheikh, Aman Tiwari, Gaus Qureshi, and Sumit Chandamaniram, who were being held at the juvenile correctional home for their involvement in different crimes across the city, have reportedly escaped. As per reports, the teenagers broke a window following an altercation on Tuesday and then used a ladder to climb down and flee.

The minors' escape went unnoticed until it was too late. An investigation is underway to determine how it happened, and authorities are searching for the escaped individuals.