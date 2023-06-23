Friends' wedding trip ends in tragedy: Three dead, one injured on Solapur-Dhule highway

Tragedy struck as three young individuals lost their lives instantly, while another sustained severe injuries when their car was involved in an accident on the Solapur-Dhule national highway. The unfortunate incident occurred near Pendgaon in Beed as they were en route to a friend's wedding. The accident took place at approximately 2 am, and the injured individual has been promptly admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Dheeraj Gundeja (30), Rohan Walhekar (32), Vivek Kangune (33), and Anand Wagh (28).

While en route to a friend's wedding in Beed, the accident occurred. Following the loss of control, the car spun multiple times on the road before ultimately overturning and crashing on the side of the road, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle. The injured individuals were promptly rushed to the Beed district hospital. Upon receiving information about the accident, the highway traffic police swiftly provided assistance and ensured the admission of the injured individuals to the district hospital.