From auto-rickshaw driver to CM of Maharashtra, Shinde showed he is game changer

Eknath Shinde has changed the whole politicis in Maharashtra. He has brought an earthquake in the state. During the press conference of Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader announced that Eknath Shinde the rebel leader of Shiv Sena will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Today only Eknath Shinde is going to take the oath as CM.

Eknath Shinde has been revolted with 50 MLAs, which caused the stir in Maharashtra politics. Due the majority of Eknath and group it caused Uddhav Thackeray to resigned from his post as CM on Wednesday night. A group of about 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs along with their leader Eknath Shinde left their hotel in Surat in Gujarat and then in Assam.

Here's you need know about Eknath Shinde

Eknath Sambhaji Shinde was Maharashtra State Government Cabinet Minister - PWD (MSRDC, Public Undertaking) from Government Of Maharashtra and current Member of Legislative Assembly from Kopri-Pachpakhadi (Vidhan Sabha constituency) of Maharashtra.

Shinde is from Satara, at very young age in came to Thane and completed his education. He studied till 11th std in Mangala High School and Junior College. But soon he had to leave his education for his family. And in 1980, his life got changed when he joined Shiv Sena in influence of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shinde used to drive auto-rickshaw in Thane city but soon he quickly emerged as the important politician of Shiv Sena due his major political interest. In 2001, he got elected as a Leader of the house in TMC and he continued the post till 2004.

In 2005, he was appointed to the coveted post of Shiv Sena Thane District Head. After the 2014 elections, he was elected as the leader of legislative party of Shiv Sena and also the leader of Oppostion in the Maharashtra Assembly.

