From the rubble of Babri Masjid arose a legacy of terror and rioting

Mumbai, Dec 6 India today marks the 30th anniversary of the epochal felling of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, which unleashed a long chain of social-religious developments that practically altered the country's political landscape forever.

Though the full-frenzied main drama by a group of people unfolded that cold afternoon in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, its repercussions vibrated across the country and affected the psyche of every Indian, then and now, and the backlash continued in various forms for long afterwards.

The immediate fallout of the Babri Mosque hitting the ground was a series of riots all over India, the bloodiest communal war-field being the usually soft and tolerant commercial capital Bombay, now Mumbai, but more than the name had changed.

As the riots raged for over two months

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor