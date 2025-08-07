Gadchiroli Accident: 4 Minor Boys Killed, 2 Critically Injured After Speeding Vehicle Runs Over 6 During Morning Walk in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra (August 7, 2025): Four minor boys were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding goods truck ran over them during their morning walk near Katli village in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Thursday. The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. when the six boys from Katli village had stepped out for their regular morning walk. As they were walking along the road, a speeding truck heading from Gadchiroli towards Armori hit them and fled the scene.

Two boys died on the spot. Two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the district general hospital. The remaining two, who are in critical condition, have been airlifted to Nagpur for advanced medical care. Disturbing visuals from the accident site and hospital later surfaced online.

The deceased were identified as Pinku Namdev Bhoyar (14) and Tanmay Balaji Mankar (16) both residents of Katli village. Dishant Duryadhan Meshram (15) and Tushar Rajendra Marbate (14) were declared dead at the hospital. The injured – Kshitij Tulnidas Meshram (13) and Aditya Dhananjay Kohapte (14) were initially treated at the local hospital before being shifted.

After the tragedy, villagers from Katli, Sakhra and Porla blocked the highway in protest, demanding action. The protest caused a major traffic jam on the busy route. Gadchiroli Police Inspector Vinod Chavan reached the spot soon after the incident. Police have been deployed at the hospital and in the village to maintain order. Police said an investigation is underway to identify the vehicle and trace the driver responsible.

The state government announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to each victim’s family and committed to covering all medical expenses for the injured, including the cost of airlifting them to Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed sorrow over the incident. "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this tough moment of grief and loss," he said in a post on X. The two injured youth were receiving medical treatment at the Gadchiroli General Hospital, the CM said. "Chopper arrangements are made to airlift them to Nagpur," he said. "An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased, and the State Government will bear all the expenses towards the medical treatment for the injured," Fadnavis said.