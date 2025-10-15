Gadchiroli: Bhupati’s Surrender Has Broken the Backbone of Naxalism in Maharashtra, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Naxal Commander Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupati surrendered to Gadchiroli Police in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Along with Bhupati, 60 other Naxalites surrendered at the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters on October 15. Bhupati was an influential strategist of Naxalite activities. He was a member of the Central Committee and the Politburo. A bounty of Rs 6 crore was on his head. Speaking with media reporters at the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that since last month police have been talking to him to return to the mainstream. He was also aware that our anti-Naxal operations would not stop. He was given the option to surrender.

Devendra Fadnavis said, “Today, Naxal Commander Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupati, along with 60 Naxals, have surrendered. Bhupati used to recruit, strategise, and attack. For the last month, our Police were talking to him to return to the mainstream. He was also told that our anti-Naxal operations will not stop, and he was given the option to surrender. Today, the backbone of Naxalism in Maharashtra has broken... After this, the Naxals in Chhattisgarh will look to surrender. On this achievement, we have announced a prize of Rs 1 crore to the Gadchiroli Police.

He also said that we all, be it Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, are united in the fight against Naxalism and we work in coordination with each other.