Gadchiroli: Hot Water Boils Out from Well in Maharashtra Village, Strange Phenomenon Shocks Villagers

A strange phenomenon came to light on Friday, September 4, in Tatigudam village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. A well in the village is producing hot water, which has sparked curiosity in the area. The taluka administration and experts have speculated that it could be the result of hot rocks beneath the ground.

Satyana Malayya Katku, a farmer from of Tatigudam, had dug a well near his house. Due to heavy rainfall, the well over flowed with rain water. On September 4, it was noticed that hot water was emerging from the well. The news quickly spread in the village, attracting many villagers. Eyewitnesses reported that the water was so hot that one could not even put their hands in it without mixing in cold water. Moreover, bubbles and steam were seen rising from the well, which has create more curiosity among the villagers. A scientific explanation is needed to draw accurate conclusions.

When contacted, Aheri Tehsildar Balaji Somvanshi said he was unaware of the incident. He added that he would gather information and update the authorities, but did not provide any explanation by late evening.

“If the well is built with stones or if there are many stones in the ground, the temperature can increase due to the sun, making the water hot. Additionally, if the amount of sulfur in the ground is high or if there is volcanic activity, the water temperature may rise,” said Professor Suresh Chopane, environmentalist and geologist.