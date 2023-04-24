Gadchiroli: Lightning kills family of four seeking shelter under tree

A tragic incident occurred when a couple and their two children were struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree during a sudden rainstorm. The family had been returning from a wedding ceremony in Sarwadi and had stopped their bikes under the tree when the tragedy occurred.

A tragic incident occurred on Kurkheda-Desaiganj road in Tulsiphata where a family of four was struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree during a sudden rain and thunderstorm. The lightning strike killed all four on the spot. The victims were identified as Bharat Rajgade (35), his wife Ankita Rajgade (29) and their two children Bali Rajgade (2) and Devashi Rajgade (4). The incident happened around 6:45 pm.

Bharat Rajgade had travelled with his wife and two daughters for a three-day relative's wedding at his in-laws' residence. Following the wedding ceremony on April 24, the family departed for their village on a motorcycle. It began to rain unexpectedly on the Kurkheda-Desaiganj road at Tulsiphata.

As the lightning and strong winds began, a family parked their bikes on the side of the road and sought shelter under a tree. Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck the tree, resulting in the tragic deaths of all four individuals. This incident has caused great distress for the family and has created a sense of fear and unease in the village. Upon receiving news of the incident, officials from the revenue and police departments swiftly arrived at the location to investigate the matter.