Gadchiroli Police Neutralize Twelve Naxalites in Major Operation; Maharashtra Government Announces 51 Lakhs Cash Reward

In a major operation, the Gadchiroli Police have shot dead at least 12 Maoists in a forest gun battle on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the bravery and dedication of the Gadchiroli Police, announcing a substantial reward of Rs 51 lakhs on behalf of the state government.

Gadchiroli police C60 Commandoes have conducted a major operation in the district on the Chhattisgarh-Gadchiroli border near Kanker. Twelve Naxalites have been neutralised in this operation. All twelve bodies have been recovered... I announce a reward of Rs 51 lakhs for the Gadchiroli Police on behalf of the state government said Fadnavis.

The operation followed a reliable intelligence input that around 12-15 Maoists were camping near the village. Seven teams of the crack C-60 commandos were rushed there at around 10 a.m. In the post-encounter search of the vicinity, the security forces recovered the bodies of 12 Maoists. The possibility of more fatalities has not been ruled out.

The police also recovered seven automotive weapons, including 3 AK-47s, 2 INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one SLR.The slain Maoists included dreaded and wanted DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, the in-charge of Tipagad Dalam.One PSI of C-60 and one jawan suffered bullet injuries during the encounter. They were airlifted to Nagour where they are said to be out of danger now.