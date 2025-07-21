Gadchiroli Police Skilling Institute Empowers Naxal-Affected Youth With AI, Software Skills

The Gadchiroli Police Skilling Institute is providing advanced training in cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), software development, and web development to Naxal-affected youths in the region. According to the news agency ANI, Over the past 1.5 years, more than 210 young individuals from remote villages have completed specialised courses at the institute. These students have successfully passed certification exams.

One of the students shared, "I came here for the web development course; now one program has started here as the AI library, in which I have taken admission. In this course, we are taught about AI models like ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini, and more. We are learning how we can use AI in our lives."

#WATCH | Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: The Gadchiroli Police Skilling Institute is empowering youth from Naxal-affected areas by training them in cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, software development, and web development.



Superintendent of Police Neelotpal detailed the mission behind the initiative. “The Maharashtra Government's Skill Development Department has given us the certification in which we are running our own skilling institute. We started the courses for web developers and software developers. Over the past 1.5 years, we have provided proper training to 210 students. Recently, these students took the exams for MSS-DCS, and everyone passed the exam and will soon receive their certificates. The way AI is being used on a large scale across the world, we have also introduced an AI module…”