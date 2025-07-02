Gadchiroli Shocker: Biker Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Bridge Over Sita River, Rescued Just in Time

A man on a two-wheeler tried to cross the flooded bridge but got swept in the water as the flow in the Sita River at Gadchiroli was very high. Luckily, the police officials and labourers present at the spot saved his life. During the monsoon season, incidents of people getting swept away while attempting to cross flooded bridges frequently come to light. In several districts of Maharashtra, rivers are in spate, and many videos have surfaced showing individuals dangerously navigating through floodwaters on two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Despite the risks, people continue to take such perilous journeys.

The individual was identified as Ajay Balkrishna Ramteke (40 years old), a resident of Shriram Nagar, Kurkheda. This incident happened in Kurkheda taluka. Ramteke, on a two-wheeler, attempted to cross the overflowing bridge over the Sati River. But due to the rains, the water level in the river increased, and hence, as water flowed over the bridge, he tried to ride across and got swept away. Fortunately, he was saved in time thanks to the quick action of police officers and laborers present at the spot. The police personnel and workers stationed at the site used ropes to rescue him. The workers also entered the river to pull him to safety. Following the event, the administration has urged people not to take such unnecessary risks when bridges are submerged.

Fear of Losing Connectivity to 100 Villages

Gadchiroli district has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past four days, causing rivers and streams to overflow. The Perlokota River near Bhamragad has crossed the danger level, and floodwaters have reached the bridge, raising the possibility of Bhamragad taluka getting cut off from the rest of the district. Authorities have issued alerts for increased caution.

Heavy rains are also lashing adjacent areas of Chhattisgarh, and the Perlokota River flows from Chhattisgarh into Maharashtra’s Bhamragad region. Water levels are expected to rise further, increasing the threat of the bridge getting submerged. Although construction of a new bridge is underway, it remains incomplete, forcing commuters to use the old bridge. If this bridge goes underwater, over 100 villages in the taluka may lose connectivity.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, six major district roads in Gadchiroli were closed due to flooding. However, all routes were reopened by Wednesday morning.