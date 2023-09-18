Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Themes of Chandrayaan-3, Ayodhya Ram temple to be showcased at Mumbai's pandals

From the launch of Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Ganesh mandals in Mumbai have embraced elaborate themes for their pandals in preparation for the Ganpati festival commencing on September 18. The entire city has been adorned in celebration of the 10-day festival, concluding on September 28.

Mumbaikars have been thronging the popular shopping spots of the city at Dadar, Crawford Market, and Lohar Chawl, to buy decor items, flowers, and puja materials among other festival paraphernalia. People are in for a visual treat this year, as the city's Ganpati mandals have come up with fascinating thematic decorations for their pandals.

Pandal-hoppers will get to see themes of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, Ayodhya Ram Temple, and the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, showcased by big mandals in the city. While the majority of the prominent mandals have already transported their idols to the pandals through grand processions in recent weeks, household 'bappas' (Ganesh idols) will be brought home amid the rhythmic beats of drums and joyful chants on Tuesday.

A significant turnout of devotees is anticipated in central Mumbai's Lalbaug area to catch a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most venerated Ganesh idols. This will be followed by a visit to GSB Seva Mandal's Ganpati in Matunga, renowned for its opulence and considered the wealthiest. Other renowned Ganesh mandals include those in Chinchpokli, Ganesh Gully, and Tejukaya. Apart from these, people will also get to see the city's tallest Ganesha at 45 feet in the Khetwadi area of Girgaum.