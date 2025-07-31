Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Good News! Central Railway Adds 44 More Ganpati Special Trains From Mumbai to Konkan

Konkan-bound travellers from Mumbai are eagerly looking forward to the Ganeshotsav 2025 festival. The Central Railway (CR) had already announced 250 Ganpati special trains to prevent inconvenience during the Ganesh Chaturthi rush. CR has added 44 more special trains, bringing the total to 296. Additionally, the Diva–Chiplun–Diva MEMU daily unreserved special train service will be expanded with two more trips.

Among these additions are eight weekly train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Sawantwadi Road. These trains will run on August 28 and 31 and September 4 and 7 on both sides, up and down.

1. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Biweekly Special Train (Total: 8 Services)

Train No. 01131 will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08:45 AM on 28.08.2025, 31.08.2025, 04.09.2025 and 07.09.2025 (Thursdays and Sundays) and reach Sawantwadi Road at 10:20 PM the same day.

Train No. 01132 will depart Sawantwadi Road at 11:20 PM on the same dates and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:30 PM the following day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, and Zarap.

Coach Composition: 2 Guard Brake Vans, 2 AC 3-Tier, 12 Sleeper, 6 General Second Class, and 2 Second Seating coaches.

2. Diva–Khed–Diva MEMU Daily Unreserved Special (36 Services)

Train No. 01133 will leave Diva at 1:40 PM daily from 22.08.2025 to 08.09.2025 and reach Khed at 8:00 PM.

Train No. 01134 will leave Khed at 8:00 AM daily from 23.08.2025 to 09.09.2025 and reach Diva at 1:00 PM.

Halts: Nilje, Taloja Panchnad, Kalamboli, Panvel, Somatne, Rasayani, Apta, Jite, Hamrapur, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Nidi, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamane, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, and Kalambani Budruk.

Coach Composition: 8-Coach MEMU Rake

Diva–Chiplun–Diva MEMU Daily Unreserved Special Expanded to 40 Trips

Train No. 01155/01156 will now operate with two additional trips between 22.08.2025 and 10.09.2025.

Booking & Reservation Details:

Reservations for Train No. 01131 start from 3rd August 2025 at all computerised reservation centres and www.irctc.co.in. Unreserved tickets can be booked via the UTS app or counters, at general fares applicable to superfast mail/express trains. Timings and other updates can be found at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or on the NTES app.