Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indian Railways to Run 380 Ganpati Special Trains During Ganeshotsav to Ease Passenger Rush; Check List

The much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi festival around the corner is celebrated across Maharashtra with devotion for Lord Ganesha. To ensure a comfortable and convenient travel experience for the large number of devotees expected on trains during the festival, Indian Railways has announced a record 380 Ganpati special trains this year.

Notably, Central Railway had operated 305 special trains in 2023 and 358 in 2024 during Ganeshotsav. This year, 22 more trains have been added compared to last year. During the festival, devotees from across India and abroad flock to Maharashtra, with the majority visiting Mumbai, Pune, and various cities in the Konkan to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.

The halts of Ganpati Special trains serving over Konkan Railway have been planned at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from August 27, 2025 to September 6, 2025. To meet the anticipated festive rush, Ganpati Special trains have been running from August 11, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches.

Ganpati Special Train 2025 List

CSMT- Sawantwadi Road –CSMT Daily Special (36 Services)

01103 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 15.30 hrs daily from 22.08.2025 to 08.09.2025 (18 Trips) and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 04.00 hrs next day. 01104 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 04.35 hrs daily from 23.08.2025 to 09.09.2025 (18 Trips) and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 16.40 hrs same day.

LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Daily Special (36 Services)

01167 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.00 hrs daily from 22.08.2025 to 08.09.2025 (18 Trips) and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 9.20 hrs next day. 01168 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 11.35 hrs daily from 23.08.2025 to 09.09.2025 (18 Trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.40 hrs next day.

CSMT- Sawantwadi Road –CSMT Daily Special (40 Services)

01151 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs daily from 22.08.2025 to 10.09.2025 (20 Trips) and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 14.20 hrs same day. 01152 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 15.35 hrs daily from 22.08.2025 to 10.09.2025 (20 Trips) and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.35 hrs next day.

LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Daily Special (36 Services)

01171 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.20 hrs daily from 22.08.2025 to 08.09.2025 (18 Trips) and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 21.00 hrs same day. 01172 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 22.35 hrs daily from 22.08.2025 to 08.09.2025 (18 Trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.40 hrs next day.

CSMT- Ratnagiri –CSMT Daily Special (36 Services)

01153 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.30 hrs daily from 22.08.2025 to 08.09.2025 (18 Trips) and will arrive Ratnagiri at 20.10 hrs same day. 01154 special will leave Ratnagiri at 04.00 hrs daily from 23.08.2025 to 09.09.2025 (18 Trips) and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 13.30 hrs same day.

LTT-Madgaon- LTT Weekly Special (4 services)

01185 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hrs every Wednesday o­n 27.08.2025 & 03.09.2025 (2 Trips) and will arrive Madgaon at 14.30 hrs same day. 01186 Weekly special will leave Madgaon at 16.30 hrs every every Wednesday o­n 27.08.2025 & 03.09.2025 (2 Trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.50 hrs next day.

Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (6 Services)

01447 Weekly special will leave Pune at 00:25 hrs every Saturday o­n 23.08.2025, 30.08.2025 & 06.09.2025 (3 Trips) and will arrive Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day. 01448 Weekly special will leave Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs every Saturday o­n 23.08.2025, 30.08.2025 & 06.09.2025 (3 Trips) and will arrive Pune at 05:00 hrs next day.

Pune-Ratnagiri AC Weekly Specials (6 Services)

01445 AC Weekly special will leave Pune at 00:25 hrs every Tuesday o­n 26.08.2025, 02.09.2025 & 09.09.2025 (3 Trips) and will arrive Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day. 01446 AC Weekly special will leave Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs every Tuesday o­n 26.08.2025, 02.09.2025 & 09.09.2025 (3 Trips) and will arrive Pune at 05:00 hrs next day.

LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Weekly Special (6 Services)

01129 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.45 hrs every Tuesday o­n 26.08.2025, 02.09.2025 & 09.09.2025 (3 Trips) and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.20 hrs same day. 01130 Weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.20 hrs every Tuesday o­n 26.08.2025, 02.09.2025 & 09.09.2025 (3 Trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 hrs next day.

LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Bi-weekly Special (8 Services)

01131 Bi-weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday & Sunday at 08.45 hrs o­n 28.08.2025, 31.08.2025, 04.09.2025 and 07.09.2025 and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.20 hrs same day. (4 trips) 01132 Bi-weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road every Thursday & Sunday at 23.20 hrs o­n 28.08.2025, 31.08.2025, 04.09.2025 and 07.09.2025 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.30 hrs next day. (4 trips)

Diva –Khed -Diva MEMU Daily Unreserved Specials (36 services)

01133 MEMU special will leave Diva at 13.40 hrs daily from 22.08.2025 to 08.09.2025 and will arrive Khed at 20.00 hrs same day. (18 trips) 01134 MEMU special will leave Khed at 08.00 hrs daily from 23.08.2025 to 09.09.2025 and will arrive Diva at 13.00 hrs same day. (18 trips)

LTT-Madgaon- LTT AC Weekly Special (6 services)

01165 AC Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hrs every Tuesday, o­n 26.08.2025, 02.09.2025 & 09.09.2025 (3 Trips) and will arrive Madgaon at 14.30 hrs same day. 01166 AC Weekly special will leave Madgaon at 16.30 hrs every Tuesday, o­n 26.08.2025, 02.09.2025 & 09.09.2025 (3 Trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.50 hrs next day.

Diva –Chiplun-Diva MEMU Daily Unreserved Specials (38 services)

01155 MEMU special will leave Diva at 07.15 hrs from 23.08.2025 to 10.09.2025 (19 Trips) and will arrive Chiplun at 14.00 hrs same day. 01156 MEMU special will leave Chiplun at 15.30 hrs from 23.08.2025 to 10.09.2025 (19 Trips) and will arrive Diva at 22.50 hrs same day.

Western Railway Ganpati Special Train 2025

Train number 09022/09021 Udhna-Ratnagiri Weekly Special (6 trips)

Train number 09120/09119 Vishvamitri-Ratnagiri Weekly Special (6 trips)

Ganpati Special Trains 2025 Konkan Railway

Train number 06569/06570 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Madgaon-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Special

Train number 01160/01159 Chiplun-Panvel-Chiplun MEMU Unreserved Special