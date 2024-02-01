Ganesh Marne Arrested: Pune Police Arrest Gangster Sharad Mohol Murder Mastermind and Two Others After Dramatic Chase

The Pune Police crime branch squad nabbed gangster Ganesh Marne, the mastermind accused in the Sharad Mohol murder case, on Wednesday night near the Moshi toll booth on the Pune-Nashik road. On January 5, gangster Sharad Mohol was shot and killed in the Kothrud locality with a pistol. In this regard, a case was filed at the Kothrud police station against 17 individuals, including gangster Vitthal Shelar. While the kingpin Ganesh Marne was on the run, the crime branch in this investigation had detained fifteen people. Recently, Shelar and seventeen other individuals were subject to legal action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MOCA) by the Pune Police.

For three weeks, personnel from the Crime Branch were hunting for Ganesh Marne. After learning that Marne had arrived in the Tuljapur region, a police team went there; however, Marne learnt about the police action and changed his location to Karnataka from Tulapur. A second Crime Branch team visited Karnataka, and up until the police squad arrived, Marne fled to Kerala. He then travelled to Odisha State and then back to Nashik. Marne was at large for almost three weeks while the Pune Police crime branch teams were chasing him.

Police used technical analysis to track Marne’s locations and pursued him from Nashik. Three tourist buses were searched in this process. Ultimately, Marne was apprehended at the Moshi toll booth from the Spine road region while travelling in a cab with his accomplices, claimed the police. Marne had also applied for anticipatory bail via his advocate, citing the seriousness of the case the court denied his bail application.