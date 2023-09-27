Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Several roads in Pune to remain closed, traffic advisory issued for Anant Chaturdashi

As the city of Pune gears up for the grand Ganpati visarjan (immersion) procession on September 28, significant traffic disruptions are scheduled for Thursday, with major roads in the central region set to be closed to traffic. The closure will commence at 7 a.m. on Thursday and continue throughout the procession. Following the conclusion of the procession, both the immersion route and central area roads will promptly reopen for traffic on Friday.

Effective from 7 am on Thursday, several major roads within the city will be inaccessible to vehicles. In addition to this, a restriction on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be enforced starting from 12 midnight on September 28 until 12 midnight on September 29.

To ensure a smooth and orderly procession, the by-road leading to the immersion route will be sealed off using bamboo barriers.

The following roads will remain closed for traffic movement on that day:

1) Shivaji Road: 7:00 am on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

2) Laxmi Road: 7:00 am on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

3) Bajirao Road: 12:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

4) Kumthekar Road: 12:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

5) Ganesh Road: 10:00 am on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

6) Kelkar Road: 10:00 am on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

7) Tilak Road: 9:00 am on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

8) Shashtri Road: 12:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

9) J.M. Road: 4:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

10) F.C. Road: 4:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

11) Karve Road: 4:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

12) Bhandarkar Road: 4:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

13) Pune-Satara Road: 4:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

14) Solapur Road: 4:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

15) Prabhat Road: 4:00 pm on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

16) Bagade Road: 9:00 am on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

17) Guru Nanak Road: 9:00 am on September 28th until the procession concludes on September 29th, 2023.

Here are some of the alternate routes for the aforementioned roads:

J.M. Road: Jhansi Rani Chowk

Shivaji Road: Kakasaheb Gadital Chowk

Mudliyar Road: Apolo Talkies or Daruwala Bridge

Laxmi Road: Sant Kabir Chowk

Solapur Road: Seven Luv Chowk

Satara Road: Vholga Chowk

Bajirao Road: Savarkar Statue

Shashtri Road: Senadutt Police Chowki

Karve Road: Nal Stop

F.C. Road: Goodluck Chowk

Residents and commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and peaceful Ganpati visarjan in Pune.