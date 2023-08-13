Ganeshotsav 2023: Pune police holds meeting to discuss preparations for festival

The Pune City Police have started taking law and order preparations for Ganeshotsav that will be celebrated from September 19.A meeting of representatives of all important Ganesh mandals in the jurisdiction of Zone 1 of Pune city police was conducted at the Durvankur hall on Tilak Road They included office bearers of the five “Manache Ganpati” in the city.

A press release issued by the police which stated a meeting was held with the members of the Ganesh mandals regarding the problems they face during the 10-day Ganesh festival, starting from September 19. The meeting’s agenda was multifaceted, with a focus on addressing the challenges commonly encountered by Mandals during Ganeshotsav. Deliberations on vital topics such as obtaining permissions for public Ganeshotsav celebrations and navigating the various intricacies associated with the event. Moreover, participants will receive valuable guidance on the meticulous care required by Ganesh Mandals throughout the Ganeshotsav period. Ganeshotsav, the city’s most prominent festival, holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.