Ganeshotsav 2023: Pune Police releases digital traffic map, plan your travel accordingly

In a proactive initiative to ensure the safety and convenience of its residents and visitors during the forthcoming Ganeshotsav celebrations, the Pune City Police have unveiled the Ganeshotsav 2023 Digital Road Map. This informative video resource provides invaluable insights into the upcoming festivities, focusing on essential aspects to assist the community.

Police highlighted that the Ganeshotsav 2023 Digital Road Map includes critical information, such as potential road closures that may be implemented in response to anticipated heavy foot traffic in the city. The objective is to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure seamless traffic flow throughout the festive period. Additionally, the map outlines planned diversions aimed at facilitating efficient movement within the city.

Furthermore, the resource showcases the strategic placement of Pune City Police Help Desks, offering citizens easy access to assistance and guidance when needed. These help desks serve as a proactive measure to enhance security and provide support throughout the celebratory season.

In a special message embedded within the digital road map, CP Pune City, Retesh Kumaarr, extends his best wishes for Ganeshotsav 2023, emphasizing the significance of community cooperation in ensuring a safe and enjoyable celebration.0

This innovative digital road map is poised to make a positive impact on the upcoming Ganeshotsav festivities, emphasizing safety, convenience, and community spirit.