Ganeshotsav 2025: Central Railway Shares 7 Ganpati Special Trains Scheduled For August 24; Check Details

Ganesh festival will began on August 27 2025, ahead of which many people will travel from Mumbai to Konkan. To manage this massive rush rush of passengers on the railways during this period central railway’s Mumbai division has announced the schedule for special trains on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

The administration has arranged these trains which will depart from different locations of Mumbai and its suburbs to the Konkan region, providing convenience to commuters. In all total of seven special trains will be operated from Mumbai to Konkan.



Train No. Station From To Depart Time Arrival Halt Station 01151 CSMT To Sawantwadi 12:20 am 2:20 pm Dadar, Thane Panvel, Pen, Roha,Chiplun Ratnagiri 01155 Diva To Chiplun 07:15 am 2:00 pm Diva, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed 01171 LLT To Sawantwadi 8:20 am 9:00 PM Thane, Panvel, Pen Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal 01153 CSMT To Ratnagiri 11:30 am 8:10 pm Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun 01133 Diva To Khed 1:40 pm 8:00 pm Diva, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed 01103 CSMT To Sawantwadi 3:30 pm 4:00 am Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri 01167 LTT To Sawantwadi 9:00 pm 9:20 am Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal

Also Read: Maharashtra: Ganeshotsav 2025 Special Train Tickets to Konkan Sold Out Within Minutes In One Day

Indian Railways will run a record 380 Ganpati special trains this year to accommodate the large number of devotees traveling during the festival. This is an increase of 22 trains compared to last year, when Central Railway operated 358 special trains, and a significant rise from the 305 trains in 2023. The trains will facilitate travel to Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan region, which attract devotees from India and abroad during Ganeshotsav.