Ganeshotsav 2025: Central Railway Shares 7 Ganpati Special Trains Scheduled For August 24; Check Details
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 23, 2025 23:58 IST2025-08-23T23:57:00+5:302025-08-23T23:58:38+5:30
Ganesh festival will began on August 27 2025, ahead of which many people will travel from Mumbai to Konkan. To manage this massive rush rush of passengers on the railways during this period central railway’s Mumbai division has announced the schedule for special trains on Sunday, August 24, 2025.
The administration has arranged these trains which will depart from different locations of Mumbai and its suburbs to the Konkan region, providing convenience to commuters. In all total of seven special trains will be operated from Mumbai to Konkan.
|Train No.
|Station From To
|Depart Time
|Arrival
|Halt Station
|01151
|CSMT To Sawantwadi
|12:20 am
|2:20 pm
|Dadar, Thane Panvel, Pen, Roha,Chiplun Ratnagiri
|01155
|Diva To Chiplun
|07:15 am
|2:00 pm
|Diva, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed
|01171
|LLT To Sawantwadi
|8:20 am
|9:00 PM
|Thane, Panvel, Pen Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal
|01153
|CSMT To Ratnagiri
|11:30 am
|8:10 pm
|Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun
|01133
|Diva To Khed
|1:40 pm
|8:00 pm
|Diva, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed
|01103
|CSMT To Sawantwadi
|3:30 pm
|4:00 am
|Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri
|01167
|LTT To Sawantwadi
|9:00 pm
|9:20 am
Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal
Also Read: Maharashtra: Ganeshotsav 2025 Special Train Tickets to Konkan Sold Out Within Minutes In One Day
Indian Railways will run a record 380 Ganpati special trains this year to accommodate the large number of devotees traveling during the festival. This is an increase of 22 trains compared to last year, when Central Railway operated 358 special trains, and a significant rise from the 305 trains in 2023. The trains will facilitate travel to Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan region, which attract devotees from India and abroad during Ganeshotsav.