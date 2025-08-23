Ganeshotsav 2025: Central Railway Shares 7 Ganpati Special Trains Scheduled For August 24; Check Details

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 23, 2025 23:58 IST2025-08-23T23:57:00+5:302025-08-23T23:58:38+5:30

Ganesh festival will began on August 27 2025, ahead of which many people will travel from Mumbai to Konkan. To manage this massive rush  rush of passengers on the railways during this period central railway’s Mumbai division has announced the schedule for special trains on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

The administration has arranged these trains which will depart from different locations of  Mumbai and its suburbs to the Konkan region, providing convenience to commuters. In all total of seven special trains will be operated from Mumbai to Konkan. 
 

Train No.Station From ToDepart Time Arrival Halt Station  
01151CSMT To Sawantwadi  12:20 am 2:20 pmDadar, Thane Panvel, Pen, Roha,Chiplun Ratnagiri 
01155Diva To Chiplun07:15 am 2:00 pmDiva, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed 
01171LLT To Sawantwadi8:20 am 9:00 PMThane, Panvel, Pen Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal 
01153CSMT To Ratnagiri 11:30 am8:10 pm Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun 
01133Diva To Khed1:40 pm  8:00 pmDiva, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed 
01103CSMT To Sawantwadi3:30 pm4:00 amDadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri 
01167LTT To Sawantwadi9:00 pm 9:20 am  

 Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal

Indian Railways will run a record 380 Ganpati special trains this year to accommodate the large number of devotees traveling during the festival. This is an increase of 22 trains compared to last year, when Central Railway operated 358 special trains, and a significant rise from the 305 trains in 2023. The trains will facilitate travel to Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan region, which attract devotees from India and abroad during Ganeshotsav.

Tags :GaneshotsavGanpatiCentral Railway