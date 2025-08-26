Ganeshotsav 2025: Chanting Wrong? Most Devotees Make These Aarti Mistakes – Here’s How to Fix Them This Year

With Ganeshotsav just a day away, households across Maharashtra are buzzing with festive excitement. Families are busy decorating their homes with makhar, lighting arrangements, flowers, and preparing modaks for Lord Ganesha. Along with rituals, the daily aarti holds a special significance, with many devotees performing it twice or even thrice a day. To enhance the devotional atmosphere, arrangements such as aarti books, cymbals, and dholki are prepared. However, despite these aids, many people either forget the exact verses or mispronounce words. Some lack complete knowledge of the aarti, while others struggle with correct pronunciation.

Every year, videos of such mispronunciations during Ganesh aarti go viral on social media, often becoming subjects of jokes and memes. While devotees believe Lord Ganesha, with his benevolent heart, forgives such mistakes, spiritual leaders emphasize the importance of reciting prayers accurately. Pronunciation errors, though unintentional, can alter the meaning of verses. In light of this, several experts have highlighted some of the most common mistakes made during Ganpati, Shiva, and Devi aartis. Understanding the correct pronunciations helps devotees recite verses with clarity, reverence, and devotion, ensuring prayers are spiritually fulfilling.

Common Aarti Pronunciation Mistakes:

Wrong Pronunciation (Marathi) Correct Pronunciation (Marathi) Wrong Pronunciation (English) Correct Pronunciation (English) नुरवी पुरवी प्रेम कृपा देवाची कृपा जयाची Nuravi Puravi Prem Krupa Devachi Krupa Jayachi रत्नखचित करा रत्नखचित फरा Ratnakhachit Kara Ratnakhachit Phara संकष्टी पावावे संकटी पावावे Sankashti Pavave Sankati Pavave ओटी शेंदुराची उटी शेंदुराची Oti Shendurachi Uti Shendurachi वक्रतुंड त्रिनेमा वक्रतुंडत्रिनयना Vakratunda Trinema Vakratundatrinayana दास रामाचा वाट पाहे सजणा दास रामाचा वाट पाहे सदना Das Ramacha Vaat Pahe Sajana Das Ramacha Vaat Pahe Sadana फळीवर वंदना फणिवरबंधना Phalivar Vandana Phanivarbandhana ओवाळू आरत्या कुरवंट्या येती कुरवंडया येती Ovalu Aartya Kurvantya Yeti Kurvandaya Yeti कायेन वाचा मच्छिन्द्र देवा मनसेंद्रियैर्वा Kayena Vacha Machchhindra Deva Manasendriyairva दीपक जोशी नमोस्तुते दीपज्योती नमोस्तुते Deepak Joshi Namostute Deepjyoti Namostute क्लेशापासून तोडी तोडी भवपाशा क्लेशांपासूनि सोडवि तोडी भवपाशा Kleshapasun Todi Todi Bhavpasha Kleshapasuni Sodavi Todi Bhavpasha सेतू भक्तालागी ते तू भक्तालागी, पावसी लवलाही Setu Bhaktalagi Te Tu Bhaktalagi, Pavasi Lavalahi व्याघ्रांबर फणिवरदर व्याघ्रांबर फणिवरधर Vyaghrambar Phanivardar Vyaghrambar Phanivardhar लवलवती विक्राळा लवथवती विक्राळा Lavalavati Vikrala Lavathavati Vikrala

Ganeshotsav is not merely a religious festival but also a celebration of faith, joy, and cultural unity. While rituals, modaks, and decorations bring enthusiasm, the essence of worship lies in the purity of one’s devotion and the sincerity of the heart. Correctly reciting the aarti enhances the devotional experience and connects worshippers more deeply with their prayers. As devotees welcome Lord Ganesha this year, spiritual leaders urge everyone to chant with proper pronunciation and heartfelt devotion. By doing so, families can ensure that their prayers are meaningful and offered in the true spirit of the festival.