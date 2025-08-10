Ganeshotsav 2025: How To Make an Eco-Friendly Shadu Clay Ganesh Murti in Easy Steps

With Ganeshotsav just days away, excitement is building across the state as mandals gear up for the grand celebrations. Preparations for installing idols, collecting contributions, and organizing traditional drum troupes are in full swing. At the same time, households making their own Ganpati idols have begun crafting with dedication. This is the crucial period when the idol’s basic shape is formed, followed by painting, intricate decoration, and finishing touches. For those feeling uncertain about how to create their idol this year, a special and easy method has been shared, making the process simpler and more enjoyable for everyone.

Step-by-Step Guide to Crafting an Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol

The shared method focuses on making *shadu* clay Ganpati idols at home. First, knead the clay thoroughly, adding only the required amount of water to avoid cracks. Take a large lump, place it on an oil-greased plate, and press it into a circular shape before turning it onto the ground. A soup spoon is then used to shape Ganpati’s stomach and other parts like hands, legs, and ears with symmetry. The spoon also helps in creating a neat face and trunk.