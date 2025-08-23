Ganeshotsav 2025 Konkan Darshan: How to Apply Online for Ganpati Special Toll-Free Travel Passes; Check Dates and Restrictions

Like every year, the Maharashtra government has announced toll-free travel passes for devotees travelling to Konkan during the Ganeshotsav festival. 'Ganeshotsav 2025 - Konkan Darshan' special pass will be valid from August 23, 2025 to September 8, 2025 to make travel easier for commuters during Ganesh Chaturthi. The decision was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the meeting said that this will apply to Konkan-bound vehicles, including ST buses using Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, Mumbai-Goa National Highway, and roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

How to Apply for Ganeshotsav 2025 - Konkan Darshan Toll-Free Pass?

The pass will carry the driver's personal details, including the vehicle number, owner's name, etc. According to Pune Pulse, the Ganeshotsav 2025—Konkan Darshan toll-free passes can be obtained from Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), police departments, and traffic authorities. This pass will also be valid for the return journey until September 8, 2025.

Restrictions for Heavy Vehicles

Heavy vehicles, such as dumpers, trucks, multi-axle trailers, and lorries, will not be allowed on the Mumbai-Goa Highway from midnight on August 23 until 11 PM on August 28 to ensure smooth traffic during the Ganeshotsav celebration.

Similar restrictions will also be imposed on August 31, 2025, and September 2, 2025, from 8 am to 11 p.m. for hassle-free immersion of five and seven-day Ganpati idols. On September 6 from 8 am to 8 p.m. on September 7, 2025, for the immersion of 11-day Ganesh idols.

Heavy vehicles will be allowed only at night from 11 pm. on August 28 and 31, from 11 p.m. to 8 am and on September 2, and from 11 p.m. on September 2 to 8 AM on September 6.

These Vehicles Exempted Ban on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, medicines, liquid medical oxygen, food grains, vegetables, and other perishable items will be exempted from the ban. Additionally, vehicles transporting import-export goods between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Jaigad Port (Ratnagiri district) and those involved in road work will also be exempted.