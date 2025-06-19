Ganeshotsav 2025 Special: Ganpati Special Train Reservation To Konkan Start From June 23

Ganeshotsav, which is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in Mumbai and whole Maharashtra, will be celebrated in August this year. Every year, thousands of people travel to their native place to celebrate this festival. In Konkan, especially in Ratnagiri, this festival is celebrated on a large scale and many people from Mumbai travel to celebrate it. Following which, Ratnagiri- Konkan Railway is starting Ganpati festival ticket reservations with additional trains from June 23. Konkan Railway has changed the monsoon schedule and is now starting Ganpati special reservations.

The Ganeshotsav celebrated in Konkan will be celebrated earlier this year, i.e., on August 27, compared to last year. Since the Ganeshotsav is coming early, Konkan Railway has decided to run Ganpati special trains at this time like every year. For this, the commuters planning to travel Konkan will have to make reservations for trains 60 days in advance to go to their hometowns. Reservations for regular Konkan Railway trains will start from June 23.

Due to the high demand for travel to Konkan, Central Railway operates over 250 Ganpati special trains on the Konkan Railway route, which are also heavily crowded. Given the continuing poor condition of the Mumbai-Goa route, Konkan Railway anticipates increased ridership on office trains this year and has begun preparations accordingly. Due to increased demand for reservations as commuters travel to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins on August 27 this year, the Konkan Railway administration has announced the advance reservation schedule 60 days prior.

