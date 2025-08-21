Ganeshotsav 2025 Toll-Free Passes: Maharashtra Govt Waives Toll for Konkan-Bound Vehicles; Check Details Here

Ganeshotsav 2025 Toll-Free Passes: The Maharashtra government has announced toll exemption for devotees traveling to Konkan for the Ganeshotsav 2025. The exemption will apply from August 23, 2025, to September 8, 2025. Vehicles and state transport buses going to Konkan will not have to pay tolls on the Mumbai - Bengaluru National Highway, the Mumbai - Goa National Highway and roads under the Public Works Department and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Special passes, “Ganeshotsav 2025 – Konkan Darshan” will be issued for toll-free travel. Each pass will carry the vehicle number and details of the owner. The passes will be available with regional transport offices, police and traffic departments. They will also remain valid for the return journey.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the decision will benefit thousands of people who head home during the Ganpati season. Dy CM has directed the police and transport departments to coordinate the distribution of passes and ensure timely availability. He also asked authorities to publish notices and advertisements to inform the public about the scheme.

The state transport department will also operate 5,200 extra buses between August 22 and September 7. These buses will run from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar to Konkan to handle the festive rush. Women and senior citizens will get concessions in selected services.

To ease crowding at regular depots, 40 temporary bus stops will be set up across the Mumbai metropolitan region. Extra bus bookings will be available online and offline. Officials said vehicle repair squads will be stationed along highways to assist travelers.