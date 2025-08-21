Mumbai-Goa Highway Traffic Advisory: Restrictions on Heavy Vehicle Movement Issued for Ganeshotsav 2025

In view of the Ganesh festival, a ban has been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway No. 66 (Mumbai–Goa Highway) during idol arrivals, Gauri Ganpati immersions, and return journeys. Vehicles with a weight capacity of 16 tons or more will not be allowed to ply on this route. As part of the festival preparations, the restriction will remain in force from midnight of August 23 until 11 PM on August 28. This ban will apply to heavy vehicles such as trucks, multi-axle vehicles, trailers, and lorries.

Additionally, during the 5-day and 7-day Ganpati idol immersions, Gauri Ganpati immersions, and return journeys, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on August 31 and September 2 from 8 AM to 11 PM. For the Anant Chaturdashi immersion of 11-day Ganpati idols and return travel, restrictions will be in place from 8 AM on September 6 until 8 PM on September 7, 2025. Outside these restricted timings, vehicles weighing 16 tons or more will be permitted to travel between August 28, 11 PM to August 31, 8 AM; August 31, 11 PM to September 2, 8 AM; and September 2, 11 PM to September 6, 8 AM. Normal traffic for all vehicles will resume after 8 PM on September 7.

These restrictions will not apply to vehicles transporting import-export goods between JNPT Port and Jaigad Port, or to those carrying essential commodities such as milk, petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders, medicines, liquid medical oxygen, food grains, vegetables, and perishable items. Similarly, vehicles engaged in road widening, repairs, and transport of materials for construction along NH-66 will also be exempted. Transporters will need to obtain entry passes from the transport department and highway police for such exemptions.

Taking into account the movement of devotees traveling to Konkan and the condition of highways, the Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai and district police superintendents concerned have been instructed to relax heavy vehicle restrictions wherever necessary, depending on the situation. The order, issued by Additional Secretary Rajendra Holkar, also directed authorities to ensure smooth arrangements for the transportation of import-export cargo from JNPT and Jaigad ports during this period.