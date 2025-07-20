Ganeshotsav 2025: Western Railway Announces Special Trains to Ease Passenger Rush

The western railway in order to provide smooth travel facilities to devotees, has announced a series of special trains on special fare across key routes. According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, these trains will run between Mumbai Central, Thokur, Sawantwadi Road, Bandra Terminus, Ratnagiri, Vadodara, and Vishvamitri.

The details of the special trains are as follows:

1. Mumbai Central – Thokur (Weekly Special – 4 Trips)

Train No. 09011/09012

09011 departs Mumbai Central at 11:30 hrs on Tuesdays and arrives Thokur at 08:50 hrs the next day. Runs on 26th August & 2nd September 2025.

09012 departs Thokur at 11:00 hrs on Wednesdays and arrives Mumbai Central at 07:15 hrs the next day. Runs on 27th August & 3rd September 2025.

Coach Composition: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class

Halts at: Key stations including Borivali, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Madgaon, Udupi, and Surathkal, among others.

2. Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road (4 Days a Week – 20 Trips)

Train No. 09019/09020

09019 departs Mumbai Central at 11:30 hrs on Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, arriving at Sawantwadi Road at 02:30 hrs the next day. Runs from 22nd August to 7th September 2025.

09020 returns from Sawantwadi Road at 04:50 hrs on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving Mumbai Central at 20:10 hrs same day. Runs from 23rd August to 8th September 2025.

Coach Composition: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class

Halts at: Stations including Borivali, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kudal, and Zarap.

3. Bandra Terminus – Ratnagiri (Weekly Special – 6 Trips)

Train No. 09015/09016

09015 departs Bandra Terminus at 14:20 hrs on Thursdays, arriving Ratnagiri at 00:30 hrs the next day. Runs from 21st August to 4th September 2025.

09016 departs Ratnagiri at 01:30 hrs on Fridays, arriving Bandra Terminus at 12:30 hrs same day. Runs from 22nd August to 5th September 2025.

Coach Composition: Second Class Seating and General Second Class

Halts at: Includes Borivali, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, and Sangameshwar Road.

4. Vadodara – Ratnagiri (Weekly Special – 4 Trips)

Train No. 09114/09113

09114 departs Vadodara at 11:15 hrs on Tuesdays, arriving Ratnagiri at 00:30 hrs the next day. Runs on 26th August & 2nd September 2025.

09113 returns from Ratnagiri at 01:30 hrs on Wednesdays, reaching Vadodara at 17:30 hrs same day. Runs on 27th August & 3rd September 2025.

Coach Composition: AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, AC 3-Tier Economy, Sleeper, and General Second Class

Halts at: Includes Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Chiplun, and Aravali Road.

5. Vishvamitri – Ratnagiri (Bi-Weekly Special – 10 Trips)

Train No. 09110/09109

09110 departs Vishvamitri at 10:00 hrs on Wednesdays & Saturdays, arriving Ratnagiri at 00:30 hrs the next day. Runs from 23rd August to 6th September 2025.

09109 departs Ratnagiri at 01:30 hrs on Sundays & Thursdays, arriving Vishvamitri at 17:30 hrs same day. Runs from 24th August to 7th September 2025.

Coach Composition: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, and General Second Class

Halts at: Includes Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Panvel, Chiplun, and Sangameshwar Road.

Booking Information

Reservations for the above special trains (Train Nos. 09011, 09019, 09015, 09114 & 09110) open on 23rd July 2025 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and online at IRCTC’s official website.These trains will run as Special Trains on Special Fare.