Ganeshotsav Celebration In Maharashtra: Artisans from Pen Prepare Idols with Skill and Dedication

There are few festivals that come close to the kind of clamour and festivities that mark Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. The year 2025 marks 133 years since the first Sarvajanik Ganpati celebration, which was initiated by Lokmanya Tilak in 1893, and with Pen being a significant hub for Ganesh idol making, artisans have begun prep through meticulous care and attention to detail. One of the defining features of Ganesh idols from Pen is the intricate detailing of the eyes, expressive and full of life, giving each idol its unique charm.

Behind every idol lies a family’s dedication...hands shaping clay, artists blending colours, painters adding the final touches. It’s a craft built on patience, skill, and pride. Idol makers of Pen near Mumbai are literally burning the midnight oil to meet deadlines as the Ganesh festival approaches. Located at nearly three hours drive from Mumbai, the Pen tehsil in Raigad is the hub of idol making and lakhs of idols of Lord Ganesha are made here.

The karkhanas (workshops) in Pen are buzzing with the activities and karigars (artisans) are busy giving the final touches to idols, whether made of 'shaadu' or Plaster-of-Paris. "In most of the workshops, the painting process is starting now and the final touches will be given. Pen is an old town... in the 1890s, when the festival started following initiatives of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Pen too gained prominence in idol making.