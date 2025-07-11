Ganeshotsav Declared Maharashtra’s State Festival: What Does This Mean?

The Maharashtra government has declared Ganeshotsav as ‘Maharashtra State Festival’ or ‘Rajya Utsav’. BJP leader and MLA Hemant Rasane demanded the 10-day festival, which starts on Ganesh Chaturthi. Considering his request, the state minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday during the ongoing monsoon session 2025.

Shelar said, “Public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak. This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, freedom, self-respect, and linguistic pride. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra." He further said that the government of Maharashtra is committed to preserving and promoting this festival's cultural significance and global presence.

However, there's no specific act officially established for designating this act during the announcement, as this is an executive and legislative decision. The ‘state festival’ means the festival will receive direct funding from the state government for infrastructure, security and organisation, according to the News18 report. The Maharashtra government will actively promote the festival nationally, by conducting events. Meanwhile, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year will fall on Wednesday, August 27. The 10-day festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.

Shelar visited Ganesh Galli on Thursday in Mumbai to attend the worship ceremony of Lalbaugcha Raja. "Ganeshotsav is not just a festival, but a feeling of faith, unity, and joy. We Mumbaikars eagerly await the arrival of Ganeshotsav and our beloved Bappa throughout the year. That celebration has once again brought joy to all our lives," Shelar said in a post on X.

"Today, I attended the foot worship ceremony of Mumbai’s King at Lalbaug Public Festival Committee, Ganesh Galli, had the darshan of Bappa’s feet, and extended best wishes to everyone," he further wrote.