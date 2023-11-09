"Gang war going on in cabinet ": MP Sanjay Raut's shocking claims on OBC vs Maratha issue in state

In the ongoing political battle between the Maharashtra government and the opposition regarding the contentious issue of Maratha reservation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has raised concerns about internal strife within the state cabinet. Raut has stated that a "gang war" is underway within the cabinet, with a clash between OBC (Other Backward Classes) and Maratha interests exacerbating the situation. He expressed his belief that the Chief Minister has been unable to assert control over the matter.

Raut, in an interview with news agency ANI, said, "There is a gang war going on in the cabinet on this matter. OBC vs. Maratha is going on…The whole atmosphere has deteriorated in this manner. The Chief Minister has no control over this. Be it, Shambhuraj Desai or Chhagan Bhujbal, this situation never occurred in the state."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the Maratha reservation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "There is a gang war going on in the cabinet on this matter. OBC vs. Maratha is going on...The whole atmosphere has deteriorated in this manner. The Chief Minister has no control over this. Be it,… pic.twitter.com/869szDhJzR — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

The Maratha quota issue has been marked by activist Manoj Jarange's nine-day fast and his deadline of December 24 for resolution. It has also sparked political fallout in the state. In a recent meeting, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, stressed the government's need to prevent the distribution of fraudulent Kunbi caste certificates to individuals seeking reservation under the OBC category. Chief Minister Shambhuraj Desai expressed discontent with the contradictory comments made by ministers regarding the Maratha reservation and cautioned against any remarks that could inflame tensions.

Bhujbal, a leader from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), firmly stated that "backdoor" efforts to provide Maratha community members with reservation under the OBC category would face opposition. In response to the agitation led by Manoj Jarange, the Maharashtra government has expanded the scope of the Justice (retd) Sandip Shinde Committee, tasked with evaluating the feasibility of granting Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members. Jarange's demands include providing Marathas with Kunbi certificates to enable them to access reservation benefits in education and government jobs under the OBC category. Kunbis are officially recognized as an OBC community in Maharashtra, where they currently enjoy quota benefits. The complex and contentious issue of Maratha reservation continues to be a source of tension and political discord in the state.